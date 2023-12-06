JSO looking to staff up on Dispatchers, Police and Corrections Officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO is ramping up its recruitment efforts to fill existing vacancies and officer positions approved this year and there’s a pretty big payday in store for new hires.

The recruitment push comes after 80 new officer positions were funded this year by the city and through a federal grant.

JSO is currently experiencing a shortage of 76 officers, but they are only looking to hire for other positions.

There are also seven openings for dispatchers and 134 vacant corrections officer positions.

“And all three programs come with full training that you need. So, you can come in without any experience and we’ll get you where you need to be,” said JSO Chief of Human Resources Chris Brown.

Brown explained between state and agency incentives, new JSO officers can expect $10,000 in hiring incentives.

The agency is also offering $10,000 for new corrections officers and $5,000 for dispatchers.

Brown noted the agency has recently been holding virtual career fairs to promote their openings, where potential applicants can hear directly from those working at JSO and get a better understanding of what the job entails.

“It’s a great time to just get an overview of the entire program, what you can expect in that position, but also to really interact one-on-one with folks you’ll be working next to. You get to kind of see possible career paths and all the opportunities you have for a full career,” said Brown.

Brown argued it’s the diverse range of career paths offered at JSO that makes the agency an excellent choice for anyone looking to commit themselves to serving the community.

“I tell people, every other year you can take another position throughout the agency, do something completely different, have a full 20-to-25-year career, and just have it completely filled with a variety of things. And so I think the draw is being able to serve your community and do it in such an interesting way,” said Brown.

The next virtual career fair is slated for December 19th and will focus on job opportunities in corrections.

