JSO: Missing 71-year-old woman with dementia last seen near Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior woman after she was reported missing after 4 p.m. on Friday.

JSO says 71-year-old Judith “Judy” King was last seen around 10:30 p.m. near Moncrief Road and Soutel Drive on Thursday. Officers have been searching for her after they got the call about her being missing.

Mrs. King is said to be diagnosed with dementia. Due to weather conditions, she is considered to be in danger.

She is described as being 5′5″ and 170 pounds. She has shoulder-length dreads and brown eyes. JSO says she was last seen wearing black pants, a cream flannel shirt, and black shoes. She may also be wearing a black or dark blue jacket.

JSO encourages anyone who knows where Mrs. King is to call them at 904-630-0500.

