JSO: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on San Pablo Road South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man in his 30s was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run on San Pablo Road South.

Police said the man appeared to be walking or crossing the roadway in the 3700 block of San Pablo Road South when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The driver did not stop, and the vehicle left the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic homicide detectives responded to investigate and said they are checking for surveillance cameras in the area.

San Pablo Road South remains closed in both directions near the 3700 block while officers investigate.

This marks Jacksonville’s 101st traffic fatality of 2025, and the 20th involving a pedestrian.

JSO asks anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.