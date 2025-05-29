JSO releases video of officers shooting armed man to death after he barricaded in Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WARNING: The following article contains video some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday showing what lead up to officers shooting a man to death a couple of weeks ago after he barricaded himself in a Westside home.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Lenox Avenue at about 8 p.m. May 14 for reports of a person shooting a gun and yelling.

Officers arrived on the scene and encountered the man - identified as 44-year-old Calixto Benvenutti - who was armed with a gun, police said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a portion of video showing Benvenutti coming out of the home, picking up a large stick, and walking toward another trailer.

The video shows SWAT Detectives approaching him on foot. Benvenutti dropped the stick, drew a concealed gun from his waistband, and moved toward the trailer while armed, police said.

All three SWAT officers fired their rifles, striking him. Officers then took him into custody and rendered emergency medical aid, police said.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department paramedics pronounced Benvenutti dead at the scene, police said.

