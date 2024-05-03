JSO said man shot in head at Holiday Hill neighborhood apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police said a man was shot while walking inside an apartment complex in a Jacksonville neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

A member of the Robbery Violent Crime Unit said the victim was walking inside that apartment complex when the suspect approached and shot him. At this time police do not believe the shooting was a robbery.

If you have any information you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

