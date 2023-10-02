JSO said it’s investigating a death in Biltmore neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said it’s currently investigating a death in the area of 5500 Chenango Blvd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

No details have been released but police did say they will be holding a briefing around 6:10 p.m.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to determine what exactly are the details surrounding the investigation.

Once we learn more we’ll bring it live and online.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.