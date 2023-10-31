Local

JSO searching for car involved in ‘suspicious incident’

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville Suspicious Incident The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported suspicious incident near the intersection of West 5th Street and Palm Avenue. Witnesses observed a red car stopped with both doors open and a woman running along the road with a man running after her. The man reportedly then escorted the woman back to the car after an altercation.

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported suspicious incident regarding a fight between a man and woman near the intersection of West 5th Street and Palm Avenue.

Witnesses told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office they saw a red car stopped at the intersection with both doors open and a white woman with short blonde hair, blue jeans and a white blouse, running along the road. Witnesses also reported a black man, approximately 6′ foot in height and weighing approximately 180-200 lbs with cropped hair, running after her. They say the man then escorted the woman back to the car after an altercation and drove toward 12th Street.

JSO says due to the circumstances involved, we are attempting to gather further information related to this report and are attempting to identify and locate the potential victim involved to ascertain her safety.

Anyone having any information about this incident or pictured vehicle is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

April Davis

April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

April Davis is WOKV’s News Director and Morning Co-anchor of Jacksonville’s Morning News on News 104.5. April joined WOKV in 2023 after more than 20 years as a reporter, anchor and manager at TV and radio stations in Alaska, Alabama, the Carolinas, Colorado, and Georgia.

Most Read