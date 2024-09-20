JSO searching for man after he shot at undercover detective

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after he fired at an undercover detective.

According to JSO, an undercover narcotics detective was on the 3100 block of Florida Avenue around 3:30 p.m. doing routine activity.

The detective saw a Black male suspect at the intersection of Florida Avenue and East 22nd Street.

The suspect fired at the car the detective was in “immediately and without any interaction,” according to JSO. The car was struck four to five times.

The suspect fled westbound on East 22nd Street and possibly entered a silver sedan. The car fled in an unknown direction.

JSO did not return fire.

A detective suffered a laceration on one arm.

The suspect is still on the run. He is described as a thin Black male, according to JSO. He is 5′8 to 6′ tall. He was wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

If you know anything, contact JSO.

