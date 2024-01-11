JSO searching for missing girl with autism, believed to be with 2 men

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile diagnosed with Autism, and is asking for the community’s assistance.

Officers responded to the Julington Creek area at approximately 1:00 am this morning where the victim had last been seen late Wednesday evening. It is believed 17-year-old Maiah Colingwood left her home on foot and met up with 19-year-old Isaiah Smith and 18-year-old Evan Winter. Collingwood is described as 5″2, 145lbs, wearing a black “Juice World” T-shirt, blue shorts and red slides.

JSO says they are possibly in a silver 2023 Jeep Cherokee bearing Florida tag ‘LDH T73′.

Anyone having seen or who may know Maiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.