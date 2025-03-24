JSO: Searching for missing, possibly endangered 15-year-old from Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old, who was reported missing on Monday

The 15-year-old, Travis McCrimager Jr., was last seen leaving his family home on Golfbrook Drive at around 6 a.m.

JSO has provided the following map of his last appearance:

Missing Child - Travis McCrimager Jr

Travis was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Some additional details include:

Height: 6 ft.

Weight: 121 lbs

Travis has been diagnosed with autism, leading to potential trouble communicating

call JSO at 904-630-0500.

