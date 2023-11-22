JSO seeking vehicle in road rage incident

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving road rage on I-295 South near Beach Boulevard. The driver of the suspect vehicle opened fire and shot at the victim’s vehicle wounding the victim. Investigators have determined the suspect vehicle to be a four-door BMW resembling a light blue or silver in color 325i model, like the attached photo.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect vehicle, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **TIPS (8477).



