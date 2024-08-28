JSO seeks vehicles in deadly July hit and run

Local

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville police detectives are actively searching for people involved in a deadly hit and run.

WOKV told you last month when a 29-year-old man was hit by at least two, possibly three vehicles on Collins Road.

JSO released surveillance video showing a dark-colored car speeding, followed by a dark-colored SUV. Investigators believe the vehicles have front-end damage.

One of the drivers called police and stayed on scene. The others did not.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Can you help us solve this hit and run? Take a good look at this video. It shows two vehicles of interest from 8700 Collins Road on the Westside July 26 at approximately 5:30am. While it’s hard to see, this shows a dark sedan at a high rate of speed followed by a dark SUV. We believe the vehicle or vehicles involved would have significant front end damage. The crash killed a 29-year-old pedestrian who was later struck by a different vehicle whose driver stayed and cooperated with our investigation. #YourJSO Traffic Homicide detectives continue to investigate the case and will track down all leads to bring answers to the man’s grieving family. There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). Remember, you can remain anonymous. Additionally, you can call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or e-mail JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 27, 2024



