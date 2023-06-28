JSO sends heartfelt birthday wishes to son of officer struck in line of duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Back in March, Officer Malik Daricaud was struck with a semi-automatic rifle and suffered devastating injuries that kept him in the hospital for many days.

As the JSO family continues to support Officer Malik Daricaud in his recovery, they expressed gratitude today for his “unwavering commitment to persevere in his fight,” JSO said in a tweet.

Daricaud’s infectious smile proves his strength and joy as he celebrates his son Malachi’s birthday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office joined the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to show their support for young Malachi on his special day.

“Malachi, we wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you be surrounded by happiness, safety, and the love of those around you. May you achieve all your dreams,” said JSo.





Officer Malachi Daricaud

