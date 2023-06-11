JSO: Single-vehicle crash claims Life on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that a single-vehicle crash took place earlier Saturday, resulting in the loss of life on Yellow Bluff Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., a male, driving a black two-door vehicle was traveling southbound in the 16200 block of Yellow Bluff Rd., just south of Eagle Bend Blvd.

However, due to yet unknown circumstances, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision with a power pole.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the traffic crash.

The loss of life in this incident marks the 76th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and increased awareness among drivers.

To facilitate the investigation and ensure the safety of motorists, Yellow Bluff Rd. will remain closed from Eagle Bend Blvd. to Deese Rd. for an estimated hour and a half. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident and provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

