JSO: Still searching for answers in the murder of 19-year-old Jonah Golden

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After his murder in 2016, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the murder of then 19-year-old Jonah Golden.

Action News Jax previously told you about this cold case back in 2016. Jonah Golden was shot and killed inside his home during a house party. At the time, officers were unable to identify the shooter.

Now, almost 9 years later, Jonah’s mother, Rebecca Hart, hopes that someone at the party is willing to identify the shooter or any potential suspects involved.

“Jonah was a really sweet kid,” Harp told WOKV. “From the time he was a baby, he would’ve given the shirt off his own back to help somebody else.”

For any information that can lead to further information on this case, JSO urges to call the non-emergency number at 904.630.0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS.

