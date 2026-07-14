JSO: Two injured after gunman fires at car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were injured Monday after the car they were traveling in was "suddenly struck by gunfire‚" a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. JSO was called to a local hospital at about 11:19 p.m. for a victim who was shot, the news release states.

Officers arrived and located the victim, a man in his early 20’s, suffering from gunshot wounds, and another man, also in his early 20’s, suffering from lacerations from glass, the news release states. The victim drove himself to the hospital, the news release states.

JSO did not state where the shooting occurred and “the suspect is currently unknown,” the news release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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