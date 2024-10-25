JTA achieves construction milestone at Autonomous Innovation Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) held a ceremony Thursday recognizing a milestone in the construction of its Autonomous Innovation Center (AIC).

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The celebration occurred as the final structural beam of the AIC was placed. The JTA, alongside Balfour Beatty and Beep, Inc., announced the groundbreaking of the AIC at LaVilla earlier this year.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 JTA achieves construction milestone at ATC AIC Topping Out Ceremony - OCT 2024 (Jeffrey Leeser)

The AIC will serve the JTA as the command-and-control center that will store, service, monitor, and maintain Jacksonville‘s electric autonomous mobility system. This location will coincide with the JTA’s plans to unveil the Ultimate Urban Circulator later in June 2025.

“As a leader for piloting autonomous vehicle technology, this construction milestone means Jacksonville is one step closer to bringing the next generation of mobility solutions to life,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “The JTA and our partners recognize that integrating autonomous vehicles in our transportation system not only enhances mobility but also plays a critical role in driving workforce and economic development.”



Once complete, the U2C will modernize and expand the Skyway and introduce autonomous vehicles (AVs) into JTA’s transportation system. The program hopes to connect Jacksonville’s urban core with adjacent neighborhoods to create a revitalized and better-connected community.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.