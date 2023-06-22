Local

JTA bus collides with two motorcycles, killing one driver

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Florida Highway Patrol

Jacksonville, Fl — A late-night crash involving a JTA bus and two motorcycles leaves one man dead and a second with serious injuries. Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 11:30 pm Wednesday on Philips Hwy. near Butler Boulevard (SR-202).

The bus with three passengers on board was making a left turn onto Philips northbound from Mustang Road when two motorcyclists traveling south on Philips collided with the left side of the bus.

FHP says no one on board the bus sustained injuries. Both motorcyclists were taken to Memorial Hospital. One man, a 46-year-old from Palm Coast, died. The other is identified as a 53-year-old woman from Jacksonville who sustained serious injuries.

Charges are pending a traffic homicide investigation by FHP.

