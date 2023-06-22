JTA bus collides with two motorcyclists leaving one person dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A JTA bus with three passengers on board was making a left onto Phillips Highway northbound from Mustang Road eastbound when two motorcyclists traveling south on Phillips Highway collided with the left side of the JTA bus.

No one on board the bus sustained any injuries.

Both motorcyclists were transported to Memorial Hospital where one was declared deceased while the other is being treated for serious injuries.

Charges are pending a traffic homicide investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Car hits a tree, passenger was ejected almost 100 feet into the woods

Read: Relentless rainfall to continue before weekend changes

Read: ‘You know what you’re getting into’: ‘The Simpsons’ writer describes trip on submersible Titan

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.