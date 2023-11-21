JTC Running donates $85K to SORBA Jax for construction of 5K trail at Aterro Park in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new 5K trail is being built in what once was a landfill.

JTC Running announced a huge donation of $85,000 to the Jacksonville chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA Jax) for the construction of the trail at Aterro Park.

Jacksonville runners and cyclists flocked to the park to test out what’s been built so far.

“We wanted to build something here that is super cool, that’s gonna involve the community and allow the community to have a great recreation area in the middle of Jacksonville,” SORBA Jax President Todd Addicott said.

From 1972 to 1986, the park was known as the Sunbeam Road Landfill.

Now, with mountain bike trails and running trails, they have high hopes that it will become a recreation destination for people all over the Southeast.

