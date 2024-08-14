JU Davis College of Business and Technology wins prestigious NSA/NSF GenCyber grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University’s Davis College of Business and Technology has been awarded a prestigious GenCyber program grant, funded by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). This grant positions the college as a leader in cybersecurity education on the First Coast.

“This is a great opportunity for students of all backgrounds to explore and deepen their understanding of cybersecurity to protect others for the common good,” said Dr. Barbara Ritter, dean of the Davis College of Business and Technology.

The GenCyber program, designed for students in grades 6-11, is offered at no cost and equips participants with crucial skills in cybersecurity. The 2025 camp, funded by the grant, will host two summer sessions in June, each serving 20 middle school students from underserved communities.

“We are thrilled to host the GenCyber camp and provide middle school students with the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of cybersecurity,” said Dr. Saeed Al-Haj, GenCyber principal investigator/program director and JU assistant professor of Cybersecurity.

The program’s goals include increasing student interest in cybersecurity careers and enhancing diversity within the field. Dr. Mini Zeng, co-principal investigator and JU associate professor of Cybersecurity emphasized, “Another goal is to prepare students to understand cybersecurity concepts, online privacy, programming and cyberattacks.”

This grant is part of a broader initiative to expand cybersecurity education across Florida, with involvement from institutions such as the University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and the University of West Florida.

The JU Center for Cybersecurity, located within Davis College, plays a critical role in the region’s cybersecurity training and education, featuring advanced facilities like the JU Cyber Range. The college’s cybersecurity program is NSA CAE-CD-designated, ensuring high-quality, specialized training for future cybersecurity professionals.

