Jumbo Shrimp honoring parents of children lost to violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is hosting an Angel Parents Night on Aug. 31.

The night will be dedicated to supporting the Tristyn Bailey Memorial Foundation. The foundation wants to have parents who have lost kids to violence attend the game and create a community.

Tickets are $15, and a portion of each will be donated to the foundation.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are playing the Norfolk Tides at 6:35 p.m.

The Jumbo Shrimp asks that angel parents reach out so their children can be included in the celebration and tickets can be arranged.

