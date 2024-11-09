Jumbo Shrimp to host Very Shrimpy Christmas in December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp team are hosting their annual Very Shrimpy Christmas on Dec. 7.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

There will be pictures with Santa, holiday crafts, treats, and more.

Admission is only $1 per person at the home plate gate, with free parking available in Lot P.

It goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.