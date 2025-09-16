Jumbo Shrimp’s “Honey Drippers” nominated for Best New Alternate Identity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is asking fans to cast their vote as the team’s alternate identity, the Honey Drippers, is nominated for MiLB’s “Best New Alternate Identity 2025.”

The Jumbo Shrimp took on the Honey Dripper identity for two weekends in 2025, with players donning a blue, yellow, and pink-colored uniform and replacing the shrimp logo with an image of the sweet treat holding a spoon like a bat. It’s the first alternate identity for the team since becoming the Jumbo Shrimp in 2017.

Jacksonville Honey Drippers Merchandise

The honey dripper pays tribute to the frozen treat made popular in Jacksonville’s Eastside neighborhood. The Shrimp teamed up with Honey Dripper House owner Alice Michele Kimbrough to sell the summertime snack at games during Honey Dripper Weekends. The response to the snacks was so positive, the team decided to serve the snack at all Jumbo Shrimp games.

Winning the award won’t be an easy task for the Honey Drippers, as they are going up against tough competition, including the Erie Moon Mammoths, a rebrand brought on by comedian John Oliver, host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight.

Other teams nominated in the category include the Asheville Snot Otters, Barkansas Dizzys, Binghamton Bathtub Donkeys, New Hampshire Space Potatoes, and Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas.

Fans have until September 23 to vote on their favorite alternate identity, with the winner to be announced on September 29.

