Juneteenth author event to host former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — San Marco Books and More is excited to announce that Former Jacksonville Sheriff and Author Nat Glover will be hosting a special event on Juneteenth, sharing his remarkable journey from a young Black man in a racist environment to becoming the first Black sheriff of a major city in the Deep South since the Reconstruction era.

Glover’s struggles, achievements, and invaluable insights into the challenges facing our country today make his story an essential narrative to be heard.

The event will take place on Monday, June 19, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at San Marco Books and More, located at 1971 San Marco Blvd.

Nat Glover will be joined by Rahman Johnson, City Council Member of District 14, in this thought-provoking discussion.

Nat Glover’s memoir, titled “Striving for Justice: A Black Sheriff in the Deep South,” published by Frederick Douglas Books (to be released on August 22, 2023), chronicles his history-making years in police reformation, his unwavering values as a leader and American citizen, and his vision for advancing the country towards hope and healing.

Proceeds from the sale of “Striving for Justice” will be directed to the “Where They Will Shine” scholarship fund, a collaboration between Glover and the Florida State College at Jacksonville Foundation. The scholarship fund aims to provide educational opportunities to underprivileged students in Jacksonville.

For more information about Nat Glover and his book, please visit www.strivingforjusticebook.com/book-page.

