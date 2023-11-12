Junior Achievement of North Florida is hosting the JA Stock Market Challenge for the second time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teams of students from 10 high schools to compete in the JA Stock Market Challenge at the Gallagher Club East at EverBank Stadium.

The students will participate in mock trading on the simulated stock market floor where they will closely watch the stock reaction to the news of the day and buy and sell stocks to create a stock portfolio with the highest value.

The teams will each have a sum of $1 million to trade and will have a pseudo-60-day period in which to trade with each day lasting 60 seconds. They will alert volunteer traders who will complete their transactions. Following the trading period, the portfolios will be tallied, and the winners will be announced.

The live competition will be the finale of the JA Take Stock in Your Future program designed to stimulate young people’s interest in personal finance and managing their money before they move on to college or the workforce.

More than 700 students are currently working to complete the JA Take Stock in Your Future program which consists of in-classroom lessons and activities that introduce them to the basic concepts of how the stock market works and how current events can impact trade. After a classroom trading simulation, the top teams will be chosen to compete in the live competition at EverBank Stadium.

The event will be on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Starting at 10 a.m., 40 teams made up of approximately 160 high school students from 10 local schools will gather at the Gallagher Club East at EverBank Stadium.

