Jury convicts federal prisoner of assaulting and harming cellmate

OCALA, Fla — A federal jury has found 43-year-old Walter Lamar Jackson guilty of assault after he was caught slamming his cellmate’s head into the concrete floor, seriously harming him.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Jackson was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Sumter County.

On July 15, 2021, he was housed in a special housing unit cell with another inmate. At approximately 5:50 p.m., correctional officers responded to an emergency alarm and discovered Jackson’s cellmate lying on the floor unconscious.

Jackson was standing over his cellmate’s body, slamming his cellmate’s head into the concrete, which resulted in severe injuries.

The officers immediately stopped the assault and placed Jackson in handcuffs.

Jackson stated to medical personnel that he had attacked his cellmate after giving him three warnings to be quiet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jackson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 20, 2024.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.