Jury finds man guilty of shooting at a St. Johns County deputy

St. Augustine, Fla. — A St. Johns County jury found Richard Bonsell guilty of the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer on Wednesday.

Bonsell was driving a stolen car in April of 2020 when he was caught in the parking lot of a Ponte Vedra Beach shopping center.

After the deputy initiated a traffic stop, Bonsell pulled out a shotgun and fired two shots at the deputy.

The deputy returned fire. Bonsell then shot himself in the chin. He was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

“This case is a grim reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face daily,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release. “We are profoundly grateful our deputy sheriff was not injured in the attempt to take his life. We will be seeking a mandatory life sentence based on the conviction. We are forever grateful for our courageous law enforcement officers and the sacrifices they make to keep us safe.”

Bonsell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 29.

