JUST ANNOUNCED: Widespread Panic at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Southern rock band Widespread Panic will be headlining the St. Augustine Ampitheatre for a three-night run from Friday, March 21 to Sunday, March 23.

Widespread Panic is composed of two original members John “JB” Bell and Dave Schools, as well as additional members Domingo “Sunny” Ortiz, John “JoJo” Hermann, Jimmy Herring, and Duane Trucks.

During the band’s run, they have released over 12 studio albums and 43 live albums.

