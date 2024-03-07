‘Just Tri It:’ St. Johns County kids triathlon scheduled for late April

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Johns County, a kids’ triathlon, the “Just Tri It” swim-bike-run event, is set for April 28 at 8 a.m.

Participants aged 5-14 will conquer age-appropriate distances in a chip-timed event.

5-8 years old: 50-meter swim, 1-mile bike, 0.5-mile run

9-11 years old: 100-meter swim, 1-mile bike, 1 mile run

12-14 years old: 150-meter swim, 1-mile bike, 1.5-mile run

Participants must bring their personal bikes and wear helmets—no training wheels allowed!

