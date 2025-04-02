Juvenile arrested in Brunswick for shooting gun in backyard

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Glynn County police arrested a juvenile in Brunswick on Tuesday accusing him of firing a gun in the yard of a home.

Police were called at about 1:25 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area of Emanuel Avenue and Fifth Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located 23 spent shell casings in the backyard of a residence in the 3500 block of Norwich Street,” a Glynn County police news release states.

Officers detained two juveniles and an adult who were in the home. Investigators got a search warrant for the residence and found a firearm consistent with the shell casings that were in the yard, the news release states.

“As a result of the investigation, one juvenile was arrested and charged with ... Reckless Conduct and Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18,” the news release states.

