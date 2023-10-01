K-9 Chaos cleared to return to full duty

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — After chasing down a suspect, K-9 Chaos went missing for roughly over 24 hours.

After a diligent search, including UTVs, aerial support using helicopters and drones equipped with infrared technology, and bloodhounds from the Department of Corrections, K-9 Choas was found.

Sheriff Hunter is pleased to report that K-9 Chaos was found in good health by a citizen who observed him on SE Pounds Hammock Road.

This week, K-9 Chaos was cleared to return to full duty. He is back to work wearing a new collar which is equipped with GPS tracking. All Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputies are now equipped with this technology.

“Sheriff Hunter would like to again thank the community for their support,” stated CCSO in a Facebook Post.

