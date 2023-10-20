K-9s separated at birth share heartwarming reunion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two JSO K-9s show some true brotherly love this week. K9 Patriot and K9 Ol’ Red hugged each other after being apart since birth.

They’re joined by their respective handlers K9 Officer Anthony Yannuzzi (on the right) and Deputy Blount (on the left) of Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just a small reminder that kindness cost nothing and the impact is priceless,” said JSO in a Facebook post.

