K9 Siblings greeted with cake for their first official shift

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Siblings and K-9 Bloodhounds Rip and Roxie arrived at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for their first day of work yesterday, January 5.

For their first official shift, they were greeted with birthday cake to celebrate their first day, and their first birthday.

Roxie and Rip are two of the five Bloodhounds at Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to tracking down criminals, these bloodhounds can also use their special sense of smell to find children or track down people with Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia who may have gone missing.

“Rip’s handler is Deputy Deal and Roxie’s handler is Deputy Mungo. It’s a “ruff” life, but somebody has to do it. Happy Birthday Roxie and Rip!” said Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

