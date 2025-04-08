K9 Unit in Nassau County reaches Final Four in K9 March Madness

Who’s a good boy? You can help decide by voting in the Flordia Sheriffs Association’s K9 March Madness!

The Final Four will see the following pups against one another:

K-9 Kylo (Nassau County Sheriff’s Office) vs K-9 Streeter (Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Tracker (Alachua County Sheriff’s Office) vs K-9 Scout (Dixie County Sheriff’s Office)

Voting closes on April 9 at 9 pm, click HERE to vote your favorite K-9.

