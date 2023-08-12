K9s For Warriors to host Sun’s Out Tongue’s Out adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You can help K9s For Warriors clear the shelters and get these dogs out of the shelters and into their furever homes.

Today, Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

Summer is one of the toughest times of the year for local shelters. The dogs are experiencing far fewer adoptions than in years passed, and the length of stay is slowly growing to months instead of days or weeks.

The Nassau Humane states that alone, there are 164 animals in their current care and a list of 33 people that need to surrender their dogs. And unfortunately, every day they are seeing more strays come in from off the island, something that used to be rare.

Also, the Jacksonville Humane Society and ACPS are at their maximum capacity with roughly 400 dogs between both organizations desperately in need of homes.

At this adoption event, there will be some wonderful dogs from all of these shelters Plus, there will be vendors in attendance and all adopters receive a special gift bag.

