Keep Jacksonville beautiful by participating in the St. Johns River Celebration Cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Help keep Jacksonville beautiful by participating in the 29th annual St. Johns River Celebration Cleanup.

The event happens Saturday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at over 40 clean-up sites along the beach and river throughout the city.

Participants can also get a free shirt and drinks at the Riverside Arts Market afterward.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of locations.

