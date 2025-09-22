Key takeaways, stats from Jaguars through Week 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars won in ugly fashion against their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans on Sunday. Unlike in Cincinnati, it was the defense that showed up and showed out, allowing just 10 points and forcing three turnovers.

In any case, a win is a win. Let’s look at some key statistical takeaways from the Jaguars through Week 2.

Trevor Lawrence

It was a rough day for the Jaguars’ offense on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The team got a first-quarter touchdown, but failed to do much of anything afterwards until that game-winning 46-yard reception from Brian Thomas Jr.

The offense went three-and-out on four of their drives with an interception to boot. The drops continue to plague the Jaguars, as do the miscues.

They certainly haven’t helped an offense that looks uncertain of itself at times. Trevor Lawrence has yet to complete a deep pass (0/8), ranking last in the department.

On throws over 10 yards, he’s completed just 14/39 (36%) with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Offensive Line

The offensive line might have allowed two sacks to Houston, but it was another good day at the office.

The Texans’ duo of Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter is as good as they come and Anton Harrison, in particular, handled business yet again. He’s historically done quite well doing so.

The offensive line has allowed the second-lowest pressure rate (22.5%) and the lowest sack rate (2.6%) through the first three weeks of the season. Despite a down game running the football, the team still ranks fourth in yards per game.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Defense

The Jaguars’ defense is off to some kind of start, forcing three takeaways in each of their first three games of the season. In just three weeks time, the defense has already forced more takeaways than the entirety of last season (8).

They come at all the right times, too, as Josh Hines-Allen and Antonio Johnson’s INT sealed the Jaguars’ victory over the Texans.

The Jaguars’ defense has forced 11 drives to end in turnovers, whilst allowing just eight scoring drives this season. That’s probably not sustainable, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t helped them win games up until now. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker continue to wreak havoc on offensive lines this season, ranking 6th and T-12th in pressures via Next Gen Stats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.