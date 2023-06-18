Keystone Light Beer is rewarding people who use their app

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Everyone wants to be a catch on dating apps. But did you know that a picture with your fish might make it easier for people to swipe left?

Just in time for national fishing day, Keystone Light Beer wants to reward those who dare to swipe right on fish pics.

If anyone interested has the “fiercest fish pic love story”, they could win $10,000 and free beer for a year

For more information, visit their website.

