Kickoff for the Florida Avengers Women’s Tackle Football team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Avengers... TACKLE! The Florida Avengers Women’s Tackle Football team kicks off their season Saturday Night.

Held at the team home field at Edward Waters University, the Avengers will be taking on the Tennessee Trojans.

On top of the season opener, the event also marks Military Appreciation Day.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

