LA wildfire relief continues with a new effort from Instacart, ‘Classroom Carts’

Instacart has launched a nationwide campaign to support Los Angeles County wildfire relief through a new program, Classroom Carts, and is asking users for help.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Instacart, one of the nation’s leading grocery delivery/pickup services, has partnered with the LA County Office of Education and LA Unified School District to launch the initiative, which uses Instacart’s Community Carts to deliver relief supplies to impacted schools.

Users can shop for as much or as little as they choose, and all delivery and service fees are waived. Orders are sent to a specific warehouse dedicated to Classroom Carts where they will be distributed.

As students and staff have been displaced for a month after the fires, Instacart hopes to highlight 28 participating schools as part of the program. To kickstart efforts, Instacart’s Board of Directors is donating $1 million to the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, LAUSD Foundation, and Pasadena Education Foundation

To partake in the initiative, download the Instacart app or click HERE to donate.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.