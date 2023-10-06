Lake Butler man sentenced to to life for 2022 shooting

LAKE BUTLER, Fla — This week, Anthony George was sentenced to a life sentence in connection to a 2022 tipple shooting.

On March 19, 2022, The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded a call about shots fires in the area of South West 1st Terrace in the Lake Butler.

Union County Sheriff’s Office Detective identified Anthony George as a suspect who shot and killed Hope William Jr.

During the investigation, authorities determined that George also attempted to kill Latasha Holton and shot at Marquha Mabery.

In coordination with the victim’s family, the state accepted an open plea that was presented to the court.

George was sentenced to a life sentence for first-degree murder, 25 years for attempted murder, 20 years for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (discharge of a firearm), and 3 years for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

George is to be turned over to the Florida Department of Corrections.

