Lake City couple indicted for fraudulently stealing $3 million through ‘Grand Bae’ scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City couple has been charged with a thirteen-count indictment charged with multiple offenses, ranging from stealing $3 million, to wire fraud, and money laundering.

The United States Attorney, Roger B. Handberg announced the return of a thirteen-count indictment charging Treashonna P. Graham (40, Lake City) and Joey L. Williams (39, Lake City) with multiple offenses.

These offenses include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, and five counts of money laundering.

If found guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison for each conspiracy and wire fraud offense, and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for each money laundering offense. Graham and Williams were apprehended on May 31, 2024.

According to the indictment, Graham and Williams created a company called “Grant Bae” to help minority business owners obtain government grants.

These government grants ranged from $25,000 to $250,000. Graham and Williams would charge a fee for their services and would advise clients that they were in the process of obtaining grant money on their behalf. However, during their fraudulent scheme, Graham and Williams allegedly stole approximately $2,904,667 of their clients’ grant funds and used those funds to live an extravagant lifestyle. The two purchased vehicles, jewelry, clothing, and other personal property. They also gambled away some of the proceeds.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Cannizzaro.

