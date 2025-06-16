Lake City man arrested for sexual assault against a teenager

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department arrested a man for sexual assault of a minor on Friday, June 13, at 12:48 a.m.

Officers reportedly observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the helicopter entrance near Lake DeSoto, 229 NE Lake DeSoto Circle.

As deputies approached the vehicle, they observed 29-year-old Byron English engaging in sexual acts with a teenager aged 16 or 17.

After further investigation of the vehicle, officers discovered an open liquor bottle and marijuana, said the Lake City Police Department.

English was also charged with Contributing to the deliquency of a minor and Possession of marijuana.

He was later transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without incident.

