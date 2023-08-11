Lake City man turns himself in after confessing he had a relationship with an underage girl

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — James Barton, 25, walks into Baker County Sheriff’s Office and confesses that he had been having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Barton was questioned by detectives and he admitted to having intercourse with the girl on numerous occasions when he lived in Sanderson in 2022.

Police went to go speak with the victim and she confirmed they had more than 10 encounters where he forced sex on her.

Barton was arrested and charged with lewd/lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

