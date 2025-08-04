Lake City mother arrested after children found home alone

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department arrested a mother Sunday evening after police say four young children were found alone at Cedar Park Apartments.

According to the police, a six-year-old child knocked on a neighbor’s door asking for help feeding an infant sibling. The neighbor brought the children, all ages six and under, inside and called for help.

Police say no adult was present, and the mother, Iesha D. Smith, didn’t return until about 6 p.m., nearly 40 minutes after officers arrived.

Smith claimed the children were left with their father, who is trespassed from the property, and had allegedly left them with an unknown woman.

Police were unable to verify who, if anyone, was supervising the children.

Smith was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Charges for the father are under review.

