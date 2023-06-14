Lake City police arrests man for weapons and narcotic charges

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department went to a residence to serve a search warrant to collect evidence of sexual battery when they found illicit narcotics in plain sight.

The search was stopped, residence secured and another search warrant was prepared and signed by a judge for narcotics.

During the search, a firearm was discovered in the bedroom of Eugene Jefferson II.

LCPD says Jefferson is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Jefferson, who has no involvement in the sexual battery, was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.

