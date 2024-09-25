Lake City Police arrests suspicious teen with firearm at Magnolia Pediatrics

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police arrested a teenager on Tuesday after he was spotted near Magnolia Pediatrics with a firearm, later fleeing and abandoning a backpack containing a loaded handgun.

According to LCPD, on Tuesday, September 24, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Lake City Police officers responded to a call at Magnolia Pediatrics, located at 1140 SW Bascom Norris Dr, Suite 104. The report indicated that three teenagers were seen walking around the business with a firearm.

Before officers arrived, one of the suspects, later identified as Timothy Johns, fled the scene and abandoned a backpack in his possession. Upon searching the backpack, officers discovered a loaded Remington RP9 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Officers located Johns at a neighboring business shortly after. He was arrested and charged under F.S.S. 790.01.2 for the concealed carry of a firearm by a person who does not meet the legal criteria to carry. Johns was transported to the Columbia County Jail and handed over to deputies without incident.

