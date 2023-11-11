Lake City Police collected 17 pounds of drugs on National Drug Take Back Day

LAKE CITY, Fla — During the Fall Prescription Drug Take Back On Saturday, October 28, the Lake City Police Department participated in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and collected 17 pounds of medications.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The nationwide initiative offers individuals an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications, effectively combating the growing addiction crisis.

During these events, citizens can dispose of prescription bottles or directly deposit medications into the disposal box without needing to remove label information, promoting comfort and convenience.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Veterinary prescriptions are also accepted and subsequently incinerated by the DEA after collection.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Prescription drug disposal is a vital aspect of public safety,” said Chief of Police Gerald Butler. “These initiatives provide a safe and responsible way to dispose of unused medications, preventing their misuse and abuse. Participation in these programs helps protect loved ones and contributes to a safer and healthier community.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.