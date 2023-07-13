Lake City Police is trying to locate a missing girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Chynna Ga’toria Philpot.
She was last seen on July 12 at around 1:17 p.m.
According to LCPD, she was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.
She was last seen in Southwest Faith Road and Southwest Grandview Street. She was also seen traveling north toward US Highway 90 west.
Here is her description:
Age: 15
Height: 5′1
Weight:127 lbs
Sex: Female
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
If seen please call the police immediately at 386-752-4343.
