Lake City Police is trying to locate a missing girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Chynna Ga’toria Philpot.

She was last seen on July 12 at around 1:17 p.m.

According to LCPD, she was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

She was last seen in Southwest Faith Road and Southwest Grandview Street. She was also seen traveling north toward US Highway 90 west.

Here is her description:

Age: 15

Height: 5′1

Weight:127 lbs

Sex: Female

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black

If seen please call the police immediately at 386-752-4343.

